Holmes is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Padres at Citi Field but will be piggybacked by Sean Manaea, MLB.com reports. "I think it depends what kind of lineup we get and where we're at in the game," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said, when asked how extensively Holmes and Manaea will be used Tuesday. "That's the plan, but we've got to be able to make adjustments and be flexible. We've just got to see what we've got there."

Manaea's transition to the bullpen comes after he posted a 7.71 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in spite of an excellent 42:6 K:BB in 32.2 innings over his seven starts dating back to the beginning of August, and the Mets are hoping that the role change will help the southpaw generate better results. The arrangement could also prove beneficial for Holmes, who owns a 4.81 ERA and 1.46 WHIP since the beginning of August and may be wearing down during his first season in the big leagues as a full-time starter. Though the pairing of Holmes and Manaea could enhance the ratios of both pitchers while they take on lighter workloads than they would as traditional starters, Holmes may struggle to reach the five innings he would need to hit to qualify for a win. The Mets will likely reassess their rotation plans following Tuesday's game, but if the Holmes/Manaea tandem fares well, the two could be deployed in a piggyback setup once again Sunday versus the Nationals.