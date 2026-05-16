Holmes was diagnosed with a fractured fibula following his removal from Friday's game against the Yankees, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Holmes suffered the injury after getting hit on the right leg by a 111-mph line drive off the bat of Spencer Jones in the fourth inning. Holmes remained in the game for a short while afterward before exiting midway through the fifth, finishing with four earned runs allowed on seven hits and two walks while logging eight strikeouts in 4.1 frames. The Mets haven't yet offered a timetable for the 33-year-old's return, but manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game that Holmes will be out for "a long time," so a move to the 60-day IL is possible.