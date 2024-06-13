The Mets are expected to option Young to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

With Edwin Diaz (shoulder) slated to come off the injured list Thursday, Young will be pushed back to Triple-A in order to free up a roster spot. He's found quite a bit of success in the majors this season, allowing just one run in nine innings while striking out 12 batters and walking four. If he's able to sustain his strong performance in Triple-A, the 30-year-old southpaw would likely be one of the first choices to return to New York if the Mets find themselves in need of a fresh bullpen arm.