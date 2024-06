The Mets optioned Young to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Young was expected to be the Mets' roster casualty as a result of Edwin Diaz's (shoulder) return, and his move to Syracuse is now official. The left-hander has allowed just one run in nine innings with the Mets and also boasts a 1.59 ERA in the minors, so it's likely he rejoins New York's bullpen at some point later in the summer.