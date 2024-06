The Mets will recall Young from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

With Sean Reid-Foley (undisclosed) headed for the injured list, Young will return to New York in order to make up for the loss in New York's bullpen. The 30-year-old lefty has given up one run in nine innings over his previous stints in the majors this season and will likely operate in middle relief while with the Mets.