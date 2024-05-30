The Mets will recall Young from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

With the Mets running low on fresh bullpen arms and Jorge Lopez slated to be DFA'd, Young will return to New York for his second big-league stint of the season. The 30-year-old southpaw threw three scoreless innings across two games with the Mets in early May, and he's posted a 1.59 ERA through 11.1 innings in the minors. Although he's had success limiting runs, Young has been known to give up a fair amount of walks, so he will presumably work in middle relief once he officially gets the call to the majors.