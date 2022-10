Ruf (neck) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday and is on the roster for the Mets' NL Wild Card Series against the Padres, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports.

Ruf spent the final and a half of the season on the shelf with a neck strain, but he's back with the team for the start of the playoffs. The 36-year-old had a .152/.216/.197 slash line in 29 games for the Mets and will provide depth at first base and the corner outfield.