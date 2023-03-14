Ruf's ongoing wrist issues and struggles at the plate this spring could lead to him beginning the season on the injured list, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The veteran slugger was expected to fill a role as a right-handed platoon option at DH and bench bat, but he's gone 2-for-11 this spring with five strikeouts when he's been healthy enough to play at all. Giving the Mets extra incentive to place him on IL has been the performance of some prospects in camp, notably Mark Vientos who is slashing .306/.324/.556 with two homers and three doubles in 37 plate appearances this spring, albeit with a 1:14 BB:K. Vientos would also offer a little more defensive versatility off the bench than Ruf if he winds up on the Opening Day roster.