Manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday that Ruf (neck) will be an option for this weekend's NL Wild Card Series against the Padres, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Ruf has been sidelined for the last week due to a neck strain, but he's eligible to be reinstated from the injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against San Diego. Whether he's added to the Mets' postseason roster remains to be seen, but it's at least encouraging that the 36-year-old will be in the mix to return.