Ruf (wrist) is starting at first base and batting sixth in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Ruf has battled through wrist issues during spring training and is 3-for-23 in seven contests. A move to the injured list to begin the season has been mentioned for the 36-year-old, who also struggled after being acquired by the Mets at last year's trade deadline with a .413 OPS. Even if he sticks on the Opening Day roster, Ruf's opportunities are likely to be limited as a right-handed platoon and bench option.