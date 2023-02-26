Ruf (wrist) took batting practice in an indoor cage over the weekend, and is expected to move up to live batting practice in the next couple days, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 36-year-old slugger got a cortisone shot in his right wrist last week after reporting some soreness as he was ramping up his activity level. Ruf is expected to be fully healthy by Opening Day, but he'll likely be limited to a platoon role this year, getting some starts at DH and being used as a pinch hitter against left-handed pitching.