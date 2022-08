The Mets acquired Ruf from the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for designated hitter J.D. Davis and minor-league pitchers Thomas Szapucki, Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Ruf is expected to provide an upgrade over Davis as the right-handed-hitting option in a platoon at DH with the lefty-hitting Daniel Vogelbach or Dominic Smith (ankle). The 36-year-old Ruf owns an .886 OPS versus southpaws on the season.