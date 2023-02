Mets manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that Ruf (wrist) will be limited over the next 2-3 days, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Ruf has been fighting through some right wrist soreness in Mets camp and received an injection to hopefully aid the healing process. The expectation is that he will be able to resume hitting before the end of the week. It wouldn't seem that his readiness for Opening Day is at all in question at the moment.