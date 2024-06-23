Nunez hasn't pitched since June 15, and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza indicated earlier this week that the right-hander was dealing with a sinus infection, SNY reports.

After bouncing between Triple-A and the big-league roster in April and May, Nunez settled in following his latest promotion and is having a breakout campaign in the Mets' bullpen, posting a 2.04 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 26:3 K:BB through 17.2 innings while generating a 42.2 percent whiff rate with his slider. The 28-year-old has four holds on the season, all of which have come in his last six appearances as he works his way into a high-leverage role. Once he's recovered from the infection, Nunez could emerge as a top set-up man for closer Edwin Diaz.