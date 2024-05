The Mets recalled Nunez from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Nunez will serve as the Mets' 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers and will be available for both games. The right-handed reliever has made four appearances with the big club this season, allowing three runs with a 10:2 K:BB over 6.1 frames. He will likely be sent back down after the doubleheader.