Reyes is scheduled to start the first game of the Mets' doubleheader with Atlanta at Citi Field on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets are likely to treat the first game of the twin bill as more of a bullpen day, as Reyes hasn't covered more than two innings or 36 pitches in any of his six appearances between the big club and Triple-A Norfolk this season and likely won't push far past those thresholds Monday. New York could call up an additional relief arm ahead of the doubleheader to provide extra depth behind Reyes.