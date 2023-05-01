The Mets optioned Reyes to Triple-A Syracuse prior to the second game of Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta.

Reyes' demotion comes after he drew the start for the first contest of the twin bill in what amounted to a bullpen game. Though the Mets likely weren't counting on Reyes working deep into the game, he was able to record only three outs before manager Buck Showalter turned to four relievers to cover the remaining eight innings of the 9-8 loss. Reyes took the loss after he was charged with five earned runs on five hits and one walk in the 37-pitch appearance.