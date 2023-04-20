Reyes will move into the rotation for Triple-A Syracuse and get stretched back out as a starter, Abbey Mastracco of The New York Daily News reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander made five appearances out of the Mets' bullpen to begin the season, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings with a 7:2 K:BB, but as he had minor-league options remaining he was sent down Wednesday when Tommy Hunter came off the IL. New York's starting pitching depth is being severely tested in the early going, so Reyes could get a look in the big-league rotation once he gets stretched out if injuries and absences keep piling up for the Mets.