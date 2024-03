Stewart isn't in the Mets' lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Stewart went 0-for-2 with a walk as the Mets' Opening Day DH, and he'll catch a breather Saturday as southpaw DL Hall prepares to start on the mound for Milwaukee. Starling Marte will slide into the DH spot while Tyrone Taylor starts in right field and bats fourth against his former team.