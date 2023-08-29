Stewart went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Stewart's hot run continued Monday with a solo homer off Jon Gray in the fifth inning, extending New York's lead to 3-0. Over his last 12 games, Stewart's gone 15-for-41(.366) with six home runs and a 1.287 OPS. The 29-year-old outfielder is up to seven long balls through just 35 games this season, putting him five shy of his career high set in 2021. Overall, Stewart's slashing .268/.351/.585 with 14 RBI and 10 runs scored across 95 plate appearances this season as he's earned a consistent starting role with the Mets.