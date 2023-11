Stewart signed a one-year, $1.38 million contract with the Mets on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Stewart had to settle for a minor-league contract last winter, but he made his way up to Queens in early July and went on to post an .840 OPS with 11 home runs across 58 major-league games. The 29-year-old corner outfielder looks poised to get regular starts against right-handers in 2024.