Stewart went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-3 victory over Pittsburgh.

Stewart took Johan Oviedo deep in his first at-bat of the game to give the Mets an early 1-0 lead. The right fielder then crushed his second long ball of the contest, this time a two-run shot, in the bottom of the fifth to put New York up by four runs. Stewart has now homered and collected two hits in back-back games, collecting five RBI over that brief stretch.