Stewart is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth Friday against the Brewers, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The Mets have some at-bats available at DH on a short-term basis as J.D. Martinez ramps up after signing late, and Stewart looks like he'll receive the bulk of them versus righties. Stewart collected an .840 OPS with 11 home runs in a 58-game sample for the Mets last season, with 10 of those 11 homers coming off right-handers.