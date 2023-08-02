Stewart went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Royals.

Starting in right field and batting seventh, Stewart collected multiple hits for the first time since joining the Mets' roster in early July. The 29-year-old is batting .261 (6-for-23) with a homer, a steal, two runs and two RBI in limited playing time, but he could find himself a regular part of the starting nine in the short term with Tommy Pham and Mark Canha traded away, and Starling Marte (migraines) and Brandon Nimmo (quad) both at less than 100 percent.