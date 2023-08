Stewart went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 10-4 victory over Atlanta.

The 29-year-old lefty put New York on the board in the second inning with a solo shot off Allan Winans. The longball was Stewart's fifth in his last six games, elevating his OPS to an eye-popping 1.579 over this torrid stretch. Since his call-up from Triple-A Syracuse on July 4, Stewart owns a slash line of .246/.338/.574 with six home runs, 12 RBI and nine runs scored across 72 plate appearances.