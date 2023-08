Stewart is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

The lefty-hitting Stewart finds himself as the odd man out of the lineup with southpaw Drew Smyly toeing the rubber for the Cubs. With the Mets having placed Starling Marte (groin) on the 10-day injured list Monday and having shipped out Tommy Pham and Mark Canha at the trade deadline, Stewart could still be in store for steady playing time versus right-handed pitching.