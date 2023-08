Stewart is not in the lineup Wednesday at Kansas City.

Stewart went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double Tuesday night against the Royals and boasts an .858 OPS through 29 plate appearances with the Mets, but he'll take a seat Wednesday as left-hander Cole Ragans readies to toe the slab for KC. Danny Mendick, Rafael Ortega and Jeff McNeil are starting across the outfield.