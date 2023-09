Stewart is out of the lineup Tuesday at Washington due to lower-back tightness, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Stewart might have been on the bench anyway with the Nationals throwing left-hander Patrick Corbin, but this back discomfort is something to monitor moving forward. Stewart has put up a stellar .971 OPS with 10 homers and 21 RBI across 39 games (114 plate appearances) since being selected to the Mets' major-league roster in June.