Stewart went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in a 6-5 extra-inning win against Texas on Wednesay.

Stewart paired with Daniel Vogelbach for the second of back-to-back jacks in the second inning and added a two-run shot in the eighth. He also was credited with a walk-off RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the based loaded in the 10th. Stewart has been red-hot for about two weeks, belting eight long balls and collecting 15 RBI while batting .378 over his past 13 contests. Prior to the power surge, Stewart had swatted just one home run while hitting .171 over his first 24 games of the season.