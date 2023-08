Stewart went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 13-2 win over the Cardinals.

Stewart tagged starter Miles Mikolas for a solo shot in the fourth frame, marking his fourth long ball in as many games after going homerless in 17 straight outings. Stewart is slashing .241/.344/.556 with five homers, 10 RBI and eight runs scored through 27 games this season.