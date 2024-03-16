Stewart went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Getting the start in left field and batting leadoff, Stewart took Trevor Williams deep in the first inning for his first long ball of the spring. The 30-year-old outfielder revived his career with the Mets last season, but he slumped in September and hasn't looked any better at the plate in camp, batting .200 (5-for-25) with Friday's homer being his only extra-base hit. He's still penciled into a spot on the Mets' Opening Day bench.