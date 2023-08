Stewart went 2-for-3 with two doubles in Wednesday's loss to Atlanta.

He was the only Met to even get a hit off Charlie Morton in a 7-0 loss, rapping two-baggers off the veteran righty in the fifth and seventh innings to continue the outfielder's impressive hot streak. Stewart has started eight of the last nine games, collecting multiple hits in five of them and batting .393 (11-for-28) with two doubles, five homers and nine RBI.