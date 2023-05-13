site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Dominic Leone: Being evaluated for discomfort
Leone felt discomfort while warming up in the bullpen against the Nationals on Saturday and is being evaluated, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
Leone did not come in to pitch after feeling the discomfort with Drew Smith getting the final out and picking up the save. For now, Leone should be considered day-to-day.
