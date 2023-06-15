Leone (1-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's victory over the Yankees, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless 10th inning.

The right-hander needed 11 pitches (eight strikes) to get through the top of the frame, with his free pass being of the intentional variety. Leone has settled into a middle-relief role with the Mets, getting scored upon only once in his last eight appearances and posting a 1.93 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB through 9.1 innings over that stretch, but his lack of high-leverage usage limits his fantasy appeal -- he has zero saves or holds on the season.