Smith went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, one walk and two strikeouts in Friday's win against the Blue Jays.

Smith took part in a 10-run rally during the fourth inning Friday by smashing a grand slam with no outs. The 25-year-old has been dominant at the plate in 2020 as he's slashing .331/.397/.654 with 25 extra-base hits and 36 RBI, all of which are the top marks of his career.