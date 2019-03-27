Mets' Dominic Smith: Opening season in bigs
General manager Brodie Van Wagenen confirmed Wednesday that Smith would be included on the Mets' Opening Day roster, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Smith played his way onto the active roster with a stellar spring (.831 OPS in 61 plate appearances), but top prospect Pete Alonso (1.006 OPS in 75 plate appearances) was even better. The Mets confirmed Wednesday that Alonso would also stick around with the big club, and the organization probably wouldn't have made that decision if they didn't intend for the 24-year-old to play on everyday basis. Unless Alonso flops in his first taste of the big leagues, Smith will likely head to Triple-A Syracuse once the team gets Jed Lowrie (knee) or Todd Frazier (oblique) back from the injured list.
