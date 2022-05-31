Smith was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.
Smith has struggled significantly in a part-time role this season, hitting .186/.287/.256. Add in his numbers from a disappointing 2021 campaign and he now owns an 83 wRC+ over the last two seasons, a far cry from the 150 wRC+ he managed from 2019 to 2020 and nowhere close to a good enough mark for a defensively limited player like Smith. He'll try to get back on track with regular playing time in the minors, freeing up more at-bats for J.D. Davis, Luis Guillorme and Nick Plummer.