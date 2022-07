Smith is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

After going 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Reds, the lefty-hitting Smith is beginning to make a case for playing more regularly against right-handed pitching. However, he'll head to the bench Thursday with southpaw Daniel Castano on the hill for Miami, affording J.D. Davis an opportunity to serve as the Mets' designated hitter.