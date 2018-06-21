Smith went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

Making another start in left field, the 23-year-old took full advantage of the thin air at Coors Field to put together his first three-hit game, and his first with multiple extra-base hits, in the majors. Smith has a .250/.276/.500 slash line through 10 games since his promotion, and his spot in the starting lineup -- whether at first base or in a corner outfield spot -- seems secure for now.