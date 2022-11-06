Diaz and the Mets agreed to a five-year, $102 million contract Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Diaz was slated to become a free agent during the offseason and would have undoubtedly drawn interest from plenty of teams, but he'll instead remain with the Mets on the largest contract for a reliever in history, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Diaz was one of the most dominant closers in baseball in 2022, converting 32 of 35 save chances while posting a 1.31 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 61 innings. His new agreement with the Mets includes an opt-out after the third season and a full no-trade clause, as well as a $20 million team option for the 2028 season.