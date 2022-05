Diaz blew the save after allowing one run on two hits and two walks across one inning during Thursday's 7-6 win over the Cardinals. He struck out two .

Diaz allowed a game-tying RBI single to Paul Goldschmidt in the top of the ninth but was able to limit the damage by striking out Juan Yepez looking. The 28-year-old right-hander is nine for 11 on save opportunities to start the year, but his strikeout numbers (32 through 17 innings) are on pace with the best closers in the league.