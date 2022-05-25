Diaz (1-1) took the loss and blew the save during Tuesday's 13-12 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning. He failed to record a strikeout.

Diaz was brought in to protect a one-run lead in the ninth and was able to erase a leadoff single on a double play, but a walk and three singles immediately followed to give San Francisco a walk-off victory. The blown save is Diaz's third and second in his last three games. Tuesday's game is the first New York has lost in which the 30-year-old has and Diaz now possesses a 2.89 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 34:9 K:BB ratio in 18.2 innings.