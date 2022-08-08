Diaz struck out the side in the ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over Atlanta.

Diaz faced the top of the order, retiring Dansby Swanson, Matt Olson and Austin Riley on a combined 14 pitches (10 strikes). This was Diaz's sixth straight appearance with a save. He extended his scoreless streak to 18 innings, a span in which he's allowed seven hits, one walk and a hit batter while striking out 38. The dominant closer has a 1.39 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 91:12 K:BB and 26 saves through 45.1 innings this year.