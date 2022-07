Diaz picked up the save in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs. He threw a perfect frame and struck out two on 10 pitches.

Diaz is on an otherworldly run. He's recorded multiple strikeouts in each of his last nine appearances, with a total of two hits allowed in that span. The right-hander is now up to an even 20 saves this season, and he is an All-Star for the second time in his career.