Diaz picked up his ninth save of the season in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, giving up a hit and a walk but striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.

The 28-year-old righty recorded all his outs via strikeout for the second straight appearance, continuing a dominant stretch that has seen Diaz fan multiple batters in 11 of his 16 outings to begin the season. He boasts an eye-popping 50.0 percent strikeout rate that would be the best of his career if he can keep it up, and Diaz's 1.69 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and nine saves in 10 chances aren't too shabby either.