Diaz earned the save against the Mariners on Saturday, striking out all three batters he faced in a perfect ninth inning.

Diaz was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth inning and did so in dominant fashion, striking out a trio of batters on 18 pitches. The right-hander has worked exactly one inning in all 15 of his appearances on the season, and this was the third time that he struck out the side. Diaz has been one of the game's best closers again in 2022, tallying eight saves in nine chances while posting a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB.