Diaz suffered a right leg injury Wednesday while celebrating Puerto Rico's victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After striking out the side to secure the victory for Puerto Rico, Diaz was swarmed by his teammates on the mound before trainers were brought out to tend to him. There is no official word yet on the severity of Diaz's injury, but the fact he couldn't put any weight on his right leg and had to be taken off the field in a wheelchair is not a great sign. More updates on the All-Star closer's status should emerge shortly.