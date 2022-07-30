Diaz struck out all three batters he faced and earned a save over the Marlings on Friday.

Diaz threw all 10 of his pitches for strikes and rolled straight through Miami's lineup to finish off the 6-4 win. He's now converted 23 of 26 save chances this season, including 13 straight dating back to May 27. The 28-year-old is riding a 14.1-inning scoreless streak, allowing just six hits with a remarkable 31:1 K:BB during that stretch. On the year, Diaz is sporting an 84:12 K:BB with a 1.51 ERA through 42 appearances.