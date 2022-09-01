Diaz earned a save against the Dodgers on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Diaz faced a daunting task in going up against Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith with a one-run lead in the ninth inning, but he needed only nine pitches to set the trio down in order. In doing so, he extended his streak of successful save conversions to 19, with his last blown save coming in late May. Over 33 games since that meltdown against the Giants, Diaz has allowed only two runs over 33.2 innings while posting a 66:7 K:BB.