Diaz gave up two hits in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 15th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Both hits were singles, and one of the baserunners was erased when Tomas Nido caught Jon Berti stealing -- the first time the Miami speedster has been denied a steal since April 28. Diaz hasn't blown a save in a month, and he sports a dominant 1.13 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB through eight innings in June.